Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT Raised to €16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $21.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.