SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $667.75.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.