Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 2,700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 2,650.00.
RELOF opened at 18.00 on Tuesday. Relo Group has a 52-week low of 18.00 and a 52-week high of 18.00.
