Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

