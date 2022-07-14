Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.
OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Mowi ASA (Get Rating)
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mowi ASA (MHGVY)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.