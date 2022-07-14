GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Update

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 555,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GreenBox POS by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

