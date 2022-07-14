RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

