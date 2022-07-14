Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:POND opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Angel Pond has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Pond by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at $7,358,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at $1,725,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

