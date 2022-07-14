Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,071,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Airbus has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 52.44%. Analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EADSY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($170.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($137.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

About Airbus (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.