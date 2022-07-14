Galiano Gold’s (GAU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 331.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GAU. Cormark reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.68 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 27.15. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.07. Research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.