Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.25.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.34 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,263,497.60. Also, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$371,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at C$7,241,104.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,167 shares of company stock worth $1,183,363.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

