Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.15.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

TSE:EDR opened at C$4.24 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.01 million and a PE ratio of 47.11.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke purchased 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,038,564.71.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.