Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$118.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCA. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.39.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$86.62 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$85.97 and a 12 month high of C$122.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7600007 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 and sold 35,552 shares valued at $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.