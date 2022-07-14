Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.06.
TSE:CP opened at C$91.27 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$105.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
