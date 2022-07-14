Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.89. The company has a market cap of C$108.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

