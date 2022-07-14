Critical Survey: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) versus Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Moderna and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 64.77% 121.86% 65.53% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Moderna and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 1 8 3 0 2.17 Cortexyme 1 3 2 0 2.17

Moderna presently has a consensus target price of $228.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.15%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 510.86%. Given Cortexyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Moderna.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $18.47 billion 3.69 $12.20 billion $34.03 5.03 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.74

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moderna beats Cortexyme on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

