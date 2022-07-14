CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) versus hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Head to Head Review

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and hopTo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million 4.06 $9.04 million $1.91 11.90 hopTo $3.61 million 2.11 $1.05 million N/A N/A

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo.

Risk & Volatility

CoreCard has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 26.20% 37.81% 28.40% hopTo 21.07% 20.41% 13.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CoreCard and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCard currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.97%. Given CoreCard’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than hopTo.

Summary

CoreCard beats hopTo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

About hopTo (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

