Guild (NYSE:GHLD) versus Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Critical Review

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Guild alerts:

This table compares Guild and Rocket Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.43 $283.77 million $5.39 2.08 Rocket Companies $12.91 billion 1.35 $308.21 million $1.66 5.31

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Guild. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Guild has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35% Rocket Companies 2.16% 31.45% 8.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 94.0% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guild and Rocket Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rocket Companies 1 9 2 0 2.08

Guild presently has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 36.91%. Rocket Companies has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.63%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats Guild on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offer Core Digital Media, a digital social and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Rocket Solar, which connect homeowners with digital financing solutions through a team of trained solar advisors; Truebill, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a technology services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage broker. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.