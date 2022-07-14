Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a C$78.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.08.

QSR stock opened at C$67.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$85.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

