Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.08.

RCI.B opened at C$59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.58. The company has a market cap of C$30.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

