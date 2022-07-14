Analyzing AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AVITA Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -89.96% -26.41% -24.30% Anika Therapeutics -1.09% -0.92% -0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AVITA Medical and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.18%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 4.82 -$26.58 million ($1.15) -4.90 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.25 $4.13 million ($0.11) -207.71

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats AVITA Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

