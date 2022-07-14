BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YRI. Cormark lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.12.

TSE:YRI opened at C$6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.39. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

