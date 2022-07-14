StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

