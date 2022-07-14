ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $86.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter worth about $32,321,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

