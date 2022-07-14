Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $15.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPRQF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

