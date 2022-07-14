Analysts Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT at $24.50

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN opened at $13.24 on Monday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

