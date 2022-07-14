Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Doximity alerts:

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 40,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 200,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.