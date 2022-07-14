Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Target Price at $70.83

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King reduced their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,904.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $824,926.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,003.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

