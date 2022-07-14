Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $57.71

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,091,907.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 265,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,105 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $1,011,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 156.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $1,836,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,679.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFLT opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

