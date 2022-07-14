Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $76.80

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of ACHC stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 535,593 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.
