Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 163.73 Average PT from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.73 ($1.95).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.68) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.54) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.78. The stock has a market cap of £36.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

