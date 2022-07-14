Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $81.50

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.