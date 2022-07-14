Analysts Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Price Target at $110.24

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.24.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

