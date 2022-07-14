Brokerages Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $10.19

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

TBLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,494,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

TBLA stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $671.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

