A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.