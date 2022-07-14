Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Princeton’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BPRN. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

