Comcast Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Comcast has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

