JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Insider Rita Dhut Purchases 26,000 Shares

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) insider Rita Dhut purchased 26,000 shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760 ($23,501.43).

The firm has a market cap of £322.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.50. JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.84.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.