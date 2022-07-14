Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Andrew Sutch Acquires 727 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch bought 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £792.43 ($942.47).

LON SONG opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.89. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 98.70 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.40 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,820.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 715.10%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

