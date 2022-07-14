First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 267,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

