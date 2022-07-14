REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Insider Mark Braund Buys 951,476 Shares

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Braund purchased 951,476 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,514.76 ($11,316.32).
REAT opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. REACT Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.70 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £11.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.
REACT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
