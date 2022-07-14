REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Insider Mark Braund Buys 951,476 Shares

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Braund purchased 951,476 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,514.76 ($11,316.32).

REAT opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. REACT Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.70 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £11.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

