Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
