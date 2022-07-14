AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AN opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,245,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,287,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,541 shares of company stock valued at $81,959,160 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

