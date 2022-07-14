Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

7/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00.

7/6/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$11.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$9.50.

7/4/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.30 to C$12.60.

6/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

6/28/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$11.50 to C$9.50.

6/23/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$11.30. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.17 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.06.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.1000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Insiders acquired a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

