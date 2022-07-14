Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Price Target at C$18.94

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE RNW opened at C$16.88 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 35.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.55.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 195.83%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

