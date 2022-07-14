Andrew Coombs Acquires 4,375 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Coombs bought 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,787.11).

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 806.36. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 86 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

