Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Provention Bio by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Provention Bio by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.62. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

