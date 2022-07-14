Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT at $595.00

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $595.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SCPPF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.43) to GBX 595 ($7.08) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

