Neeta Patel Purchases 227 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel purchased 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £494.86 ($588.56).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 220 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £495 ($588.73).

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.55) on Thursday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 373.50 ($4.44). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.15. The company has a market capitalization of £886.76 million and a P/E ratio of 389.09.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

