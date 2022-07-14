N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Receives $15.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 177.44. N-able has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 16.5% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in N-able by 1,238.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

