Roger Stott Purchases 53 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($177.76).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Roger Stott purchased 57 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($176.94).
Shares of AJB opened at GBX 277 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3,077.78. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 447.40 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.81) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.82) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.48).
About AJ Bell (Get Rating)
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
