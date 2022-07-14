Roger Stott Purchases 53 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($177.76).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Roger Stott purchased 57 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($176.94).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 277 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3,077.78. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 447.40 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.81) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.82) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377 ($4.48).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

